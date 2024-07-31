“American Schools – Where Ghosts Walk the Classrooms and Playgrounds” (2023) by Norajean Ferris. Oil on canvas, 72-by-96 inches. This piece is on display at Running With Scissors Studios in Portland. Courtesy of Norajean Ferris
“No Matter the Conflict, the Blood Shed Remains the Same” (2024) by Norajean Ferris. Oil on canvas 72-by-92 inches. This piece is on display at Running With Scissors Studios in Portland. Courtesy of Norajean Ferris
Artist Norajean Ferris’ exhibition “America: Behind the Mask of the Utopia” is on display at Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through Aug. 31.
“The exhibition speaks on issues that are infused in our nation, and is a hymn to our current socio-economic, cultural and political times,” Ferris said in an email.
Ferris’ works can also be seen at Running with Scissors Studios in Portland.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.