Artist Norajean Ferris’ exhibition “America: Behind the Mask of the Utopia” is on display at Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through Aug. 31.

“The exhibition speaks on issues that are infused in our nation, and is a hymn to our current socio-economic, cultural and political times,” Ferris said in an email.

Ferris’ works can also be seen at Running with Scissors Studios in Portland.

