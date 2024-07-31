WATERVILLE — James Kilbride took a quick bite of his baked potato smothered with fiddleheads and melted cheddar and smiled.

“It’s good,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve had fiddleheads.”

Kilbride, of Severin, Maryland, was sitting at a round table with his family Wednesday at the Taste of Waterville, where hundreds of people had gathered before the scheduled noon opening to dine on a variety of culinary delights offered by food trucks and to shop for jewelry, crafts, candy, jam and other items. Kilbride bought his lunch at Wicked Potatahs, a food truck.

“This is the first year we’ve made it,” said his mother-in-law, Rachel Kilbride of Vassalboro. “I think they’re doing a really great job. It’s a mixture of vendors and food. The kids are loving the magician.”

She was referring to Deane Stern, who was billed as a sleight-of-hand expert and was drawing curious patrons to his booth.

It was a balmy 80 degrees and overcast at Head of Falls off Front Street, where a stage, tables and a tent were set up in preparation for afternoon and evening events, including more food from area restaurants, live music, beer and wine gardens, and a cornhole tournament.

Hosted for many years by the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, the event has grown steadily each year, drawing thousands of people from near and far.

Maine Pine Catering, Pinky D’s Poutine Factory, Waffle Me, Asian Cafe, Rita’s Catering, Gouda Boys and Kabayan Philippine Foods were among those serving from food trucks. MaineGeneral Health, Northern Light Inland Hospital, Waterville police and fire departments and other entities also were on hand.

Stan’s French Fries, a staple at the Taste for many years, was set up at the entrance to the southernmost parking lot at Head of Falls, serving a line of patrons.

“We have good clientele,” said owner Stan McGray. “Tonight, we’ll get a lot of people. There’ll be a line right across the midway. When we go to the Skowhegan State Fair, the line locks things up, it’s so long.”

McGray, of Skowhegan, was sitting outside his food truck in a mobility scooter, greeting customers and chatting with old friends.

McGray hasn’t been able to work for several months as he was hospitalized with serious illnesses and underwent heart and gall bladder surgeries, he said, motioning to a leg that he said doesn’t work properly yet.

“I tell people this leg moves but the brain won’t tell the other leg to follow it.”

McGray, who will be 80 in November, started Stan’s French Fries 37 years ago. He has traveled to fairs around the state for as many years.

He said he will be at the Skowhegan State Fair when it opens Aug. 8 and return there every day of the fair, but he won’t likely be able to work for another three or four weeks. Asked why his french fries are so popular, he said: “We use fresh potatoes. We get them from Auburn and bring them right back.”

McGray, a member of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Skowhegan Lion’s Club, also was selling fried dough, corn dogs and drinks Wednesday. He said he is anxious to get back to work in the truck.

“Oh yeah. I’d like to be in there right now,” he said, “I love the fair life. I love the people. I wouldn’t swap it for any job. All the vendors that travel the fairs are all friends. If someone needs something, we’re all there for them.”

Waterville police Officer Rob Bouley was patrolling the Taste on Wednesday and said he was impressed that before the noon starting time, people were already in motion and enjoying the event. It was expected to feature a celebrity dunk tank later and police may be called upon to participate. Meanwhile, Bouley said everything was going well.

“Everybody’s enjoying the food, and it’s very peaceful,” he said. “I hope the rain holds off.”

Richie Bartolo was playing electric guitar under a tent, belting out a tune called “The Change Song” by the band Blodwyn Pig. Bartolo, of Fairfield, teaches at J&H Music in Oakland. He said it was his first time performing at the Taste of Waterville.

“I think it’s great,” he said, “I’ve been trying to get in here for 18 years.”

Across the way, the Kilbride family, including James’ wife, Julie, and their children, Alex, 15, Westley, 13, and Tara, 7, were enjoying the activities.

“It’s great — it’s been awesome,” Julie Kilbride said. “A lot of variety, and the kids are loving watching the magician. The food is delicious and there’s a lot of it.”

