South Portland Assistant City Manager Josh Reny and Saco Public Works Director Patrick Fox are the two finalists for the town manager’s job in Cape Elizabeth, the town announced Wednesday.

Reny, previously town manager of Fairfield, has been South Portland’s assistant city manager since 2015.

Fox has worked for the town of Saco since 2005 and has been the director of its Public Works Department since 2012.

The Cape Elizabeth Town Council reviewed 23 applications on July 16 and privately interviewed five candidates July 24 and 25.

Community members are encouraged to attend a public meet and greet Aug. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Memorial Library to meet the the two finalists.

Reny and Fox will be interviewed by department heads and the council on Aug. 22.

