Lake Region High (Naples) boys’ basketball coach Ryan Martin is eager to be part of the record books.

Martin, 35, is going to attempt to set a Guinness World Record in the number of made 3-pointers in an hour. He will attempt the record on Aug. 9. Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant caught up with Martin on Tuesday. Here’s what he had to say …



Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines This Maine basketball coach is trying to take a shot at 3-point shooting world record

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous