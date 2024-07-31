A Burlington woman crashed and rolled a car with both passenger side tires already blown Tuesday evening, officials said.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash, which took place on Long Ridge Road and left all of the vehicle’s occupants with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified the diver as Jennifer Harriman, 48. Also in the car were three children: an 8-year-old and two 1-one-year-olds, according to the release.

Troopers responded to the crash around 5:48 p.m. Tuesday. They found a red Chevrolet Equinox resting on its side after apparently rolling into the woods, police said. The vehicle had previously been reported as coming from Lincoln with the tires already popped.

“Witnesses observed the vehicle hitting a curb in Lincoln and continue driving towards Burlington,” police said.

Harriman was transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center, as was one of the younger children, who was brought via Life Flight. The other two children were brought by ambulance to Penobscot Valley Hospital.

