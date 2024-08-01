Back in the 1930s, a ship was pulled out of the water for repairs at the Cumberland Shipbuilding yard at the end of Broadway in South Portland. The shipyard, initially constructed during WWI, would later be replaced by the Todd-Bath Iron Shipbuilding yard during WWII, making that site relevant to world history in both the first and second World Wars. The ship to be repaired was the convict ship Success, a piece of Australian and American history. The ship made Portland a port of call in 1932 on its way to the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1933 via the St. Lawrence River. Let’s take a look at this ship and its interesting history.

Australia was long used by Britain as a place to send its unwanted prisoners and put them into forced labor. In 1788, after having lost its colonies in America and with no agreement from the aboriginal people of Australia, Britain established a penal colony at Sydney Cove in New South Wales and began shipping prisoners there. Over the next decades, it would expand colonies throughout much of the country. According to the National Museum of Australia, on Jan. 9, 1868, “the convict ship Hougoumont arrived at the port of Freemantle in Western Australia. On board were 269 convicts. They were the last convicts to be sent to Australia. The ship’s arrival marked the end of 80 years of penal transportation to Australia. Between 1788 and 1868 more than 162,000 convicts had been transported, changing Australia forever.”

Convict ships, sometimes referred to as “devil ships,” were British merchant ships that were used to transport prisoners as their cargo. Prisoners were typically shackled to ensure they didn’t attempt to take over the ship. Most were guilty of relatively petty crimes, most often theft, as serious criminals were typically executed for their offenses, not transported. With the lengthy trip, crowded conditions and types of food available, it was not uncommon for prisoners to arrive sick or in very poor condition.

Once in Australia, the prisoners were put to work building roads, bridges and buildings, farming or at other jobs depending on their skills. The females, for their survival and protection, would typically find themselves an officer or some other man to work for as their domestic servant. In an attempt for better living conditions, most convicts worked hard and displayed their best behavior, hoping to receive a pardon or earn a ticket-of-leave that would allow them more freedom. For those who did not behave well, discipline was severe – most often it would be a whipping of 50 lashes with a cat o’ nine tails, or they could be shipped off and assigned to a chain gang where they would be shackled by the ankles to other convicts while doing back-breaking labor. After serving their sentence, convicts were emancipated and most settled in Australia.

The convict ship Success that visited Portland Harbor in 1932 was a museum ship that billed itself as having been built in 1790 in India for the British East India Company. The floating museum advertised itself as a former convict ship, used from 1802 to 1851 to carry prisoners from Britain to Australia. The ship was then reportedly used as a floating prison from 1851 to 1885 in Hobson’s Bay, Australia, then sunk in 1885 by those who wanted to wipe out all traces of the old prison system.

The reality is that much of this backstory was altered to increase attendance for the floating museum. The ship was actually built in 1840 and used to carry immigrants, not convicts, from Britain to Australia in the 1840s. While it was true that the ship was used as a prison for a time in the 1850s, it spent over 30 years being anchored and used for storage. It was not sunk in 1885 as reported; rather the ship was purchased in 1890 with the plan to turn it into a traveling museum ship. The new owners fitted out the ship with supposedly the various implements used in the name of “discipline” on the ship. In fact, the artifacts on exhibit were not from the ship at all, and some had not even been used in the Australian prison system.

The ship had three decks with many prison cells and, on the lowest deck, there were two very small cells that were known as “black holes.” These were true to prison ships in Australia. These slope-sided cells made it impossible for a person to stand up or sit down; it was reported that those who were confined to the black holes for long periods of time would either die or come out blind and/or insane.

The ship was exhibited in Sydney Harbor in 1891, but after a poor first season, it was reportedly sunk in the harbor. Another group of investors purchased the ship, raised her and refitted her, then toured Australia for about two years, billing it as a traveling educational museum touting prison reform. She was then sailed to England in 1894, and spent the following years touring the British Isles.

An American sea captain, David H. Smith, encountered the Success at anchor in Liverpool and saw the opportunity of exhibiting her in North America. He bought the Success and, in 1912, the ship left Liverpool and sailed across the Atlantic to Boston, beginning her life as a popular traveling attraction here. By 1932, after 20 years in America, the ship had reportedly visited over 100 ports along the east and west coasts, along the Mississippi River and on the Great Lakes.

On July 12, 1932, the tug Cumberland towed the ship from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to a berth at the head of the Maine State Pier. According to one of many articles published in 1932 announcing the ship’s arrival, “the old ship, aboard which are still preserved in their original state the cells, dungeons, torture chambers, leg irons, branding irons, flogging frames and other paraphernalia used in the days when she was a floating jail, will be open to the public every day, including Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.” Advertisements with the feel of a traveling carnival were placed in local newspapers, telling stories of the gruesome things to see on the ship in an effort to entice the public to pay 50 cents to gain admission.

After two weeks in Portland, the captain of the ship, Harry Wooten, began advertising a contest, seeking “the bravest woman in Maine.” According to one story, “The skipper of the historic Success will interview applicants for the test aboard the ship at 10 a.m. Thursday, at which time he will select the girl he considers best fitted to make the test, as well as an alternate to take place should the first girl fail or quit. The selected girl will be placed in the Black Hole at 10 a.m. Friday. She will be handcuffed to a ringbolt in the airless, lightless, dismal cubicle with her hands secured to the sloping side of the ship in such a manner that she must maintain a stooping position. If successful she will be taken from the dungeon, $100 richer, at 5 p.m. Saturday. In accordance with the old prison ship regulations, she will be taken from the cell for an hour’s exercise on deck in the course of her imprisonment and at that time will be given the usual rations of bread and water. Should she desire to give up the test at any time, the cell will be opened and she will be released, her alternate being locked up in her place. In Boston recently Miss Mildred Cheney, a Somerville nurse, stayed in the Black Hole 30 hours. If a Maine girl stays 31 hours she will set a new record.”

Although this contest had been conducted in many other cities previously, the Portland city physician Theodore Bramhall objected to the contest, and Portland’s city manager James Barlow requested that the ship abandon the contest. After a meeting between Capt. Wooten, the city manager and the chief of police, the contest was called off.

The ship’s last day open to the public in Portland was on Sunday, Aug. 14, 1932. The Success continued on its way, traveling from one port to another. The museum ship was still in operation as late as 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio. In early 1943, on a trip up the Ohio River, the ship was sunk by heavy ice. She was raised and taken to Sandusky, Ohio, on the shore of Lake Erie, where she sank again in a storm in March 1943. In August 1945, she was raised by a salvage company (which now owned her through right of salvage). The company towed the ship to Port Clinton, Ohio, in the hopes of raising the money to exhibit her once again, but she ran aground on the trip. In 1946, under orders from the Coast Guard, the ship was in the process of being dismantled when vandals set fire to her on July 4, 1946, and she burned to the waterline. The wreck can still be found on the bottom of Lake Erie.

South Portland Historical Society would like to document the exact dates that the convict ship Success was pulled out of the water at the Cumberland Shipbuilding marine railway in the 1930s. If you have any photographs or other information to share related to the ship’s time in Portland Harbor, we hope you will reach out to us. South Portland Historical Society can be reached at 207-767-7299, by email at sphistory04106@gmail.com, or by mail at 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, ME 04106.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is the executive director of the South Portland Historical Society.

