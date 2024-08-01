Graves Library event

honors Thomas Staley

Vermont-based author, and Dartmouth professor, Peter Orner will visit Graves Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. Orner will take part in a tribute to Dr. Thomas Staley, who died in 2022.

According to a press release, Staley, the director of the Harry Ransom Center in Austin, Texas, was well known for acquiring the papers of a host of literary lions, including James Joyce, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Woodward and Bernstein.

Orner’s essay collection/memoir, “Am I alone here?: Notes on Reading to Live and Living to Read” was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. A reception with light refreshments will follow the discussion.

Copies of the book will be for sale and signing after the event. Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Summer Concert

Series continues

Kennebunkport Recreation announced the third installment of its Summer Concert Series will be held on Aug. 15. The concert will feature the Ben Lyons Band and will be held at 20 Recreation Way, next to Consolidated School in Kennebunkport.

Festivities will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Event sponsors are Kennebunk Savings and Pack

Maynard and Associates. Children’s activities will also be available.

In addition to live music from the Ben Lyons Band, attendees will have a variety of food options from some of the area food trucks, including Iron Clad East, Cargo Pizza, and KPort Bagels, who will serve its Italian ice. Local breweries Batson River

and Banded Brewing will also be on-site.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy great music, and make lasting memories,” said Stephanie Simpson, director of Kennebunkport Parks & Recreation, in a press release. “We are grateful to our sponsors and all the local vendors who are helping make this night special.”

For more information, visit kennebunkportrec.com or call 207-967-4304.

Legion Post 159

hosts barbecue

American Legion Post 159 will host a drive-through barbecue at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

The barbecue will run until the food runs out, say organizers. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, bratwurst, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, jalapeno cornbread and a brownie. Donations are welcomed.

For more information, call 207-967-2400.

Local P.E.O. Chapter E

celebrates 45th anniversary

Maine P.E.O. Chapter E recently celebrated its 45th anniversary with 15 members and guests attending. According to a press release, P.E.O is an international philanthropic educational organization of women who raise money to support the mission of providing grants and loans to women whose goals are to pursue degrees that have been interrupted by life’s difficulties and also women who are pursuing advanced degrees that will further advancement in their careers.

With eight charter members, Maine’s Chapter E was founded on May 8, 1979, in Kennebunk. The national organization was founded in 1869. For more information, visit www.peointernational.org.

Local resident graduates

from Dickinson College

Olivia Faith Cox, daughter of Ken Olson and Kathleen Cox of Kennebunkport, graduated magna cum laude from Dickinson College with a BA in international business and management.

Other recognitions included dean’s list, departmental honors in international business and management and the Grant D. Fryling ’04 Memorial Prize in International Business and Management. Cox is a graduate of Kennebunk High School. Dickinson College is located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Downeast Brass at

Church on the Cape

Church on the Cape in will host a free concert featuring The Downeast Brass on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. The quintet of music educators performs in a wide range of styles. Founder Dwight Tibbetts arranges each number to feature high trumpet tones and full bass notes of the tuba. As music teachers, they seek to reach audiences of all ages with original programming that includes Dixieland, Pop, Light Classical and Patriotic numbers.

The concert is presented by the Keith McClelland Community Music Foundation as its inaugural 2024 concert. The foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to encourage, sponsor and support the performance and appreciation of quality music within the Kennebunks. The church, located at 3 Langsford Road in Cape Porpoise, Kennebunkport, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, email billsusie58@hotmail.com.

Mid-Week Music

gets the blues

Mid-Week Music continues Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. when Jeff Wentworth (vocals, percussion), Tyler Hansen (lap steel guitar) and Dana Pearson (vocals, guitar, harmonica) present “Nothing But the Blues.”

The concert series takes place at Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St. The trio will play vintage and modern blues, from Robert Johnson’s “Love in Vain” to Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “The House is Rockin’.”

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207-967-2751.

Fall Trail Fest

set for Sept. 21

Registration for the fourth annual Arundel Conservation Trust Fall Trail Fest is open. The event features a 5K, 10K, and half marathon trail run or walk and is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21.

The half marathon starts at 9 a.m., the 10K at 10 a.m. and the 5K at 10:30 a.m. The courses are set on the the trust’s multi-purpose trail and Eastern Trail and features woodland and stream views.

​Runners will start at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot at 257 Limerick Road. All races return and finish at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot. Winners in each age group will be awarded a prize. Prizes range from fresh Maine lobsters to local honey.

To register, visit www.arundeltrust.org. Each participant will receive a race day T-shirt. Arundel Conservation Trust said details for the after-race party will be announced soon.

The event is held in partnership with sister organization, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust,. Kennebunkport Conservation Trust’s trail fest is scheduled for Oct. 6.

​All proceeds from the Fall Trail Fest support local conservation efforts.

Parking is located at Mildred L Day School (600 Limerick Road) where a shuttle will run every 15-20 minutes, starting at 8 a.m. The last return shuttle will leave at 1:40 p.m.

The trust also announced that the Kids’ Flow Trail Fun Ride & Race will return. It will take place alongside the Fall Trail Fest on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event is open to children age 5-12. The Kids’ Fun Ride will kick off at 9:15 a.m. In addition to the timed ride on the top half of the Flow Trail, this year’s fun ride will offer an advanced option for any rider who would like to be timed going the full Flow Trail. Riders can sign up for both race options.

Seaglass Chorale

seeks singers

Seaglass Chorale announced that it will start rehearsals for its upcoming Winter Concert. The concert will mark the start of the chorale’s 31st season. This year, Seaglass Chorale will celebrate with two events: The group will join the St. Anthony Franciscan Friary for its Christmas Prelude Candlelight Concert the first weekend of December; and on Dec. 13 and 14, will perform Stella Natalis by Karl Jenkins.

Seaglass Chorale will rehearse 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning on Sept.19 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Route 1 south in Kennebunk.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a non-auditioned adult choral group. The chorale represents about 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco, and other regional venues.

For more information, visit www.seaglasschorale.org.

Wells Branch

golf fundraiser

The 24th annual Wells Branch Fire Association/Museum Benefit Open Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3,

The event will be held at Merriland Farm Par 3 Golf Course. The course is located at 533 Coles Hill Road in Wells.

No tee times are needed to participate for the event, that is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tournament features adult and children’s divisions, cash prizes and a raffle. Entry fees are $32/18 holes, $21/nine holes. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 4.

Proceeds from the tournament support fire station projects and equipment, firefighters, the Community Hall and the fire museum.

For more information, call 207-646-0508.

Audubon offers accessible

bird walk in Wells

York County Audubon’s final bird walk of its summer series, co-hosted with Wells Reserve, will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, in Wells Harbor at the Webhannet Marsh trail, an ADA accessible trail. For a description of the trail, visit www.mainetrailfinder.com/trails/trail/webhannet-marsh-trail.

The walk will start at 7:30 a.m. Beginners are welcome. Participants are asked to bring binoculars. The walks are free and open to the public. Space is limited and advance reservations are requested. To register, email suzanne@wellsnerr.org or call 207-646-1555, ext. 116.

Summer Band Blast 7

at Waterhouse Center

The Waterhouse Center, at 51 Main St. in Kennebunk, will rock once again on the afternoon of Aug. 25, when Summer Band Blast 7 kicks off at 5 p.m..

An afternoon of entertainment will be offered by local musicians including The Biddo Honeys, The Lisa, Jim & Byon Band, Dana Pearson, Gary Vail, Lincoln Continental, The Dock Squares, Gentlemen & Hooligans, Fugitive, and other special guests.

The free event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The show is a benefit for Community Outreach Services. Concert-goers are asked to bring a nonperishable food item or cash donation to help those in need in the local community. Patrons are encouraged to grab a chair and some dancing shoes and enjoy the event.

For more information, call Faith at 207-502-2883.

Legion Post 74

schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. Legion Post 74 participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Amateur Radio Society

meets at The New School

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Astro Society

hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

Dates for upcoming Star Parties: Aug. 9 (rain date, Aug. 10).

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Land trust announces

nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

• Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

• Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

• Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

• Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

• Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule is subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Legion Post 159

meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

Future meeting dates are Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

