Friends of Wall Street Journal reporter and Bowdoin College alum Evan Gershkovich celebrated the news Thursday that he has been freed as part of a prisoner exchange after being sentenced to Russian prison for espionage.

Gershkovich, who was arrested while on a reporting trip and sentenced last month to 16 years in a maximum-security prison, has been freed in a multi-prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia in Turkey, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The White House confirmed the release of Gershkovich, a 2014 Bowdoin graduate, along with two other American citizens and one American green card holder who were unjustly imprisoned in a statement.

“The deal that secured their freedom was a feat of diplomacy,” President Joe Biden said in the statement. “All told, we’ve negotiated the release of 16 people from Russia—including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country.

“Some of these women and men have been unjustly held for years. All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty. Today, their agony is over.”

Friends of Gershkovich’s from Bowdoin were relieved.

Advertisement

“I’m very very excited and on the edge of my seat waiting for more news,” said Michael Van Itallie, a childhood friend of Gershkovich who also attended Bowdoin with him.

In an interview Thursday morning prior to the White House’s confirmation of the release, Van Itallie, of New York City, said he was still waiting for official confirmation and proof that Gershkovich would be coming home. “But it’s a very exciting day,” he said.

Gershkovich pursued a career in journalism after studying philosophy at Bowdoin, and landed at the Wall Street Journal in 2022. He had been living and reporting in Russia when he was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg and accused of spying.

Gershkovich’s arrest drew national and international interest as it was seen as part of a crackdown on journalism by Russian authorities. The U.S. government rejected the charges against Gershkovich as fabricated, with Biden saying at the time of his conviction that Gershkovich “was targeted by the Russian government because he is a journalist and an American.”

The Bowdoin community has been active in defending Gershkovich and calling for his release. The college said last month following news of his sentencing that it “continues to hope for Evan’s early release and an end to this nightmare for him, his family, and his many friends.”

A Bowdoin spokesperson said Thursday morning that the college was still waiting for confirmation of reports that Gershkovich had been freed before it would comment.

Advertisement

Nora Biette-Timmons, a friend of Gershkovich’s from Bowdoin who now lives in Berlin, Germany, said in an email that she was happy to hear reports of his release. “I’m overjoyed and so relieved at today’s news,” Biette-Timmons said.

Though she does not know Gershkovich personally, Bowdoin­ professor and political scientist Laura Henry has been following his reporting and his legal case in Russia. Upon hearing the news of the swap, she said that the Bowdoin community was likely celebrating his release, which she described as a “relief” and “fantastic news.”

While Henry said it’s too early to weigh in on the prisoner swap for Gershkovich, she has in the past noted that the swap would likely be for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian imprisoned in Germany on charges of murder.

She noted in previous interviews that a trade for Gershkovich would be “hard to satisfy” given the charges and lack of high profile prisoners in the U.S. American WNBA star Brittany Griner, for instance, was swapped in 2022 for a notorious arms dealer, Viktor Bout, after being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison just for allegedly having cannabis oil in her luggage.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: