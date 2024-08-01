With Brunswick’s sidewalks under construction, there has been a great deal of attention around our Maine Street. The new sidewalks are coming along and are certain to improve the pedestrian experience downtown. But the fact that Maine Street is so wide remains, often making downtown feel out of scale for people and more suited to automobile traffic. It turns out that there is some interesting history behind why our Maine Street is so wide — it doesn’t start with cars, and actually has something to do with the waterfront.

After doing a little digging, I came across some notes from Maine’s state historian, Earl Shettleworth, about the history of Brunswick’s Maine Street. Originally laid out in 1717, it was designed to be 198 feet across, an odd-seeming design during the pre-automobile era. The road, originally called “Twelve-Rod Road” because it was 12 rods across (1 rod is about 16.5 feet), was apparently designed to be that wide so that travelers from Fort Pejepscot (now known as Fort Andross) would be able to get to and from Maquoit Bay with a buffer safely in case of an ambush. The width ensured that travelers would be 100 feet from the woods on either side. This allowed them to get from the fort to the sea and back, both for transport and for receiving supplies. It isn’t too often that I think of Maine Street as a connection between the river and the sea, but if you follow it all the way out, it takes you all the way to Maquoit Bay.

Later, shipbuilding would emerge as a prime industry in Brunswick. Between 1816 and 1840, 94 vessels were launched from Brunswick, according to William Baker’s “A Maritime History of Bath, Maine and the Kennebec River Region.” The Pennell family, after which Pennellville is named, founded multiple shipyards in Middle Bay, just one bay over from Maquoit Bay. Another prominent Brunswick shipbuilding family, the Skolfields, were deeply connected to Maine Street, as they owned the house that now is home to the Pejepscot Historical Society, the Skolfield-Whittier House on Park Row. No doubt, they traveled from their downtown house to their shipyard, which was on Harpswell Road first in Harpswell, and then moved across the way to the Brunswick side.

The exhibits at the Skolfield-Whittier House show the connection between our small Maine town and the rest of the world through the ships that sailed from here. Brunswick’s shipbuilding era was challenged by the Civil War, which interrupted sea trade, and eventually came to an end in 1874.

One hundred and fifty years later, the connection between downtown and the sea remains. But it is often less obvious, as the shipyards are no longer there and our downtown is not designed around the waterfront. I include the Androscoggin here in the definition of the waterfront, as it is most certainly connected to the sea via Merrymeeting Bay and is very much part of our fishing and maritime history. There are, however, a few downtown spots to access the water, including those along the bike path as well as the 250th anniversary part and the often-forgotten Mill Street canoe portage, tucked just off of Mill street. These places are a reminder of our maritime connection and the reason for that wide connection between downtown and the sea.

Susan Olcott is director of strategic initiatives for Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

