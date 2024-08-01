A thank-you to ‘angels’ in Bath

My friend and I were recently in Bath on an American Cruise Line ship. As we waited to board a bus to downtown, we had a problem when one of our buses couldn’t leave. We were told that if we wanted to walk to town, it was only about a mile. My friend Marilyn and I decided to go ahead and walk to town. Well, we walked and we walked, and we walked. It became obvious that town was more than a mile away. After walking over a mile, two sweet ladies stopped their car and asked if we were trying to get to town. They knew what had happened because they had already transported another couple to town. They asked us if we wanted a ride. We gladly accepted. These two ladies were so very sweet and I’m sure are representative of the people of Bath. They would not accept gas money, and said they were heading back to help more people get to town. Their names are Wendy and Laurie and are sisters. I did not get a last name. We want to recognize their kindness and say “thank you” from two travelers from Athens, Alabama! And we loved Bath!

Lynne Hart and

Marilyn Ford,

Athens, Alabama

Biden stepping down a noble action

I am writing in response to Peter Funt’s July 30 article “Biden, without the rose-colored glasses.” I completely disagree with his stance that Biden is no hero for stepping down and that he likely hurt Kamala Harris’s chances by waiting so long to do so.

There are way too many examples of people who don’t leave their positions of power (think Mitch McConnell, Diane Feinstein, RBG … ) when they should. Biden dedicated his life to honorably serving this country and he still felt he had work to do. I am happy he stepped down, despite the fact that I think he would have accomplished a lot in a second term. But I do think it was selfless of him to do so. Our former president barely left office after losing an election let alone step aside for a younger candidate this cycle.

I don’t see the point of Mr. Funt’s article other than to bad mouth a man who is doing a good thing that many others are unable to do. Rather than look at this as the good thing it is, he is focusing on the negative for no good reason.

Margaret Duhamel,

Woolwich

