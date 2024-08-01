After months of evading dog authorities, Rollie, a tiny pup that became notorious on Facebook for his far-flung adventures and close calls, was finally caught in Harpswell last weekend. His capture marks an end of a wild rescue mission during which Rollie toured all the hotspots in Brunswick and surrounding towns, from a hectic and dangerous Maine Street to the serene Crystal Springs Farm.

Two months prior to his escape, the 13-pound, mix-breed pup was in a transport with a 17 other dogs from rescue organization Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue in Oklahoma. An owner had recently surrendered him and seven other small dogs.

After a long journey on the road, Rollie arrived near at the Midcoast Humane animal shelter on May 24 where the driver accidently left the door to the vehicle open. Seeing his chance, Rollie made a break for it.

From May to July, Rollie used the cover of darkness and the quiet of early mornings to walk countless miles around the Brunswick area. He often ventured into dangerous spots, such as Route 123 in Harpswell, narrowly avoiding meeting his end in traffic.

Nonprofit Maine Lost Dog Recovery quickly took charge in the hunt for Rollie, though it found that his evasive maneuvers and strong intuition for potential hazards made him difficult to catch. He was constantly moving, never in the same place twice and had no discernable pattern to his travels, the organization said.

“It’s really interesting because most dogs in this situation won’t go very far — they’ll typically stay within a mile of the lost location,” said Natalie Messier, one of the co-founders and current serving president of the organization. “But Rollie broke all the rules.”

Advertisement

Messier said Rollie’s escapade was akin to another small-dog runner, Popeye, who had catchers pulling their hair out in 2015. The miniature Australian shepherd had escaped from a Freeport home and ran from catchers for 22 days before being found, the Sun Journal reported.

Rollie, who was on the run for nearly nine weeks, was spotted on camera several times at various feeding stations. The organization would set traps immediately after sightings, only to find Rollie had already moved on and dropped off the radar.

Maine Lost Dog Recovery, which formed around 2013 (then known as Maine Lost Pet Recovery as it had also specialized in cats), bought traps and remote cameras several years prior, which it shipped all over the state to help people find dogs. Messier said that cellular cameras were a game changer as they made it possible to monitor traps and feeding stations from a couch.

These cameras — along with the prevalence of private security cameras such as Ring doorbells at homes — were pivotal in finally pinning down Rollie’s final location. When a homeowner on Neil’s Point Road saw Rollie on their security camera, they texted and called MLDR right away.

“They could see him running back and forth on their property,” Messier said. “And that was the beginning of the end for Rollie’s adventure.”

Rollie broke his protocol and settled in Harpswell for a few days, enticed by a seaside spot. The catchers quickly placed a trap, put food out and began monitoring.

Advertisement

That first night, Rollie appeared on camera walking right into the trap, which was not set to close in order to avoid catching any skunks that were also roaming the area. He showed up again the following morning in broad daylight, which Messier said was the first time he had been spotted during the day.

Around 6 p.m. on July 28, catchers went down and set the trap to close once entered. Rollie later walked right in, lured by a weakness known to many — a bacon cheeseburger.

Rollie was described as in good shape — aside from needing a bath — when he was brought back to Midcoast Humane on Saturday night. Kate Griffith of Midcoast Humane said that while it’s too soon to stress Rollie with a thorough exam, he is okay and will work with behavioral and medical staff once he’s ready.

“He’s doing well, but he was on the run for a very long time,” Griffith said. “So we’re giving him room to decompress.”

Griffith said that sometimes newly adopted dogs from the shelter may escape from their new homes, but nothing as big as Rollie’s adventure has happened in the shelter’s recent history. She said that the organization was grateful to have such a supportive community and the resources provided by MLDR.

Rollie’s pals from the transport have been doing well since his escape — 16 of the 17 dogs have been adopted. The 17th dog, a large, mix-breed dog named Autumn, is currently available for adoption. Rollie is also expected to be placed for adoption in the future.

For Messier, Rollie’s situation shows there is much to learn in the resiliency of dogs. Recovering Rollie was not a miracle, Messier said, as dogs are adept survivors.

“Don’t give up,” Messier said. “They are out there waiting to be found.”

Those interested in learning more about MLDR or Midcoast Humane can visit facebook.com/MaineLostDogRecovery or midcoasthumane.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: