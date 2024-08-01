Gray bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 3, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. All-you-can-eat. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 6, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

