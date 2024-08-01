An annual celebration of Maine’s state berry is set to take over farms, restaurants and breweries in more than 40 locations along the state’s coast and as far inland as Milo.

Wild Blueberry Weekend will happen on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4, with businesses hosting farm experience tours, wild blueberry sales, food and beverages with the blueberry in mind.

“Our wild blueberries are a cherished part of Maine’s agriculture heritage, and Wild Blueberry Weekend is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work of our growers and the delicious products they create,” said Amanda Beal, Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry commissioner, in a press release from the Office of Gov. Janet Mills.

One of several locations offering farm tours to visitors is the second-generation organic family farm Fields Fields Blueberries in Dresden. During Wild Blueberry Weekend, the farm will offer tours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

New this year at Fields Fields is a showing of the short documentary “Growing Wild” at the family farm at 4 p.m. Saturday. The documentary will be followed by a Q&A with Jesse Field, Ashley Field and Director Jameson Smith.

The walking tour of Fields Fields will allow visitors to explore wild blueberries on the farm. The tour will also stop by the apiary for a talk on bees and why they are vital to wild blueberries.

Advertisement

The Fields Fields tour will end at the winnowing machine to witness the processing of wild blueberries. The family-owned farm is partnering with Slow Rise Farm from Pittston, another family-run organic wild blueberry farm, to help give winnowing demos alongside purchases of fresh blueberries and related locally sourced products.

In 1991, Maine designated the wild blueberry as the state’s berry. Maine produces nearly 100% of all wild blueberries in the United States, and Maine farmers harvested 74 million pounds of wild blueberries last year.

Mainers can join in the celebration by participating in farm experience tours, but there are also ice cream shops, wineries and distilleries for locals and visitors to visit over the weekend.

More information about Wild Blueberry Weekend can be found at wildblueberries.com.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: