As longtime fans of the Portland Sea Dogs, we were surprised to read of Arin Quintel’s recent unfavorable experience at Hadlock Field. (“Where’s the spirit gone from Sea Dogs games?” July 24). We attend a dozen games each season and find our experiences at the ballpark among the highlights of our summer. We sit in the same seats each time and are able to greet and chat with the people we’ve met over the years.

We love the fun games for kids and the antics of Hall of Fame mascot, Slugger, between the innings; we appreciate the great causes and nonprofits that the organization promotes; we enjoy the way the crowd always joins in the excitement whether it’s to root for a home run, to chant “Let’s Go Sea Dogs,” to cheer on our great players before they move up to the WooSox and, hopefully, the Boston Red Sox, or even to give the umpires a hard time when the call isn’t quite right. And, certainly, the fans’ rendition of the song “Sweet Caroline,” led by popular usher and our friend, Frank Stephens, is a highlight.

A warm summer evening, exciting baseball, lots of families, kids from Maine’s many summer camps, and, of course, our beloved Slugger, from whom we always get a nice hug before he leads the YMCA song, well, it just doesn’t get any better for these two Mainers who love this great team, this beautiful stadium and its friendly staff.

Elizabeth Bachelder Smith & Verne Smith

Lisbon Falls

