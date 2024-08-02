Imagine there was a place in town where you could obtain a passport to the rings of Saturn or the Moons of Neptune. That place is our own Libby Library in Old Orchard Beach

Did you know that we have free passes to the Southworth Planetarium? These Planetarium passes give up to six people an opportunity to explore the wonders of the universe for free; an especially good idea when it’s unpleasantly hot and sticky outside.

If you’d prefer travelling in time rather than space, you can revisit the early 20th Century when trolleys were the primary source of mass transportation in many cities. We have passes available for the Seashore Trolley Museum, courtesy of the Friends of Libby Library (FOLL).

This museum, located on Log Cabin Road in Kennebunkport, is the first and largest electric railway museum in the world and if you’ve never visited, you really should add it to your bucket list. These passes provide free admission for up to two adults and three children. The museum is open from May through October and during the December holiday season, but be aware that passes

can’t be used to gain admission to special events at the museum.

If canvassing the far reaches of time and space doesn’t pique your interest, we have passes for the Portland Museum of Art available. These passes provide free admission for two adults. Those 21 and under are always admitted free.

For those who appreciate the beauty of nature, we have free passes to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. These passes provide admission for two adults and 10 accompanying children or five children with one accompanying adult. If you’d like to appreciate Maine’s varied wildlife in its natural habitat, we have passes available to the beautifully scenic Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. These passes provide a discounted $5 admission to each member of your party.

Both of these passes are provided courtesy of our wonderful FOLL.

We also have some reduced price admission passes for the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine available as well. These passes provide 50% discounts for up to four people. These parties must include one adult and one child. These passes will not gain admission to main theater productions or paid programs.

You may reserve any of these passes either at the main circulation desk or by calling the library at (207) 934-4351.

On a different note, if you missed the July 27 pirate-themed escape room, don’t despair. We’ll be repeating this event Saturday. Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please check our website, ooblibrary.com, or our Facebook page to stay updated on our many programs, activities and events. We’ll be back here in a few weeks to update you on September’s events.

