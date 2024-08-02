PARIS — The United States was eliminated from the Olympic men’s soccer tournament on Friday, losing 4-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Soufiane Rahimi, Ilias Akhomach, Achraf Hakimi and Mehdi Maouhoub scored the goals at Parc des Princes, ending U.S. hopes of a medal.

“To go down in the nature that we did was tough, pretty frustrating,” defender Walker Zimmerman said. “It’s sad because I think it’s a group that has a lot of belief in each other and a lot of character, and I don’t think it showed through, and that’s what’s hard is knowing how much everyone did care, had each other’s back.”

The U.S. qualified for the quarterfinals of the Olympics for the first time since Sydney 2000 but was outclassed by a polished Morocco team that had already beaten Argentina in the group stage.

Rahimi scored a penalty in the 29th minute and Akhomach doubled the lead in the 63rd.

Hakimi rolled in the third after a solo run in the 70th.

Advertisement

Maouhoub, a substitute, finished off the rout with a penalty in second-half stoppage time.

SWIMMING: Léon Marchand completed his dominating run through the Olympics, capturing his fourth gold with another runaway victory in the 200-meter individual medley.

The 22-year-old French star left no doubt he’ll be remembered as one of the biggest stars of the Summer Games in his home country. He touched in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 54.06 seconds, just missing Ryan Lochte’s 13-year-old world mark.

Marchand previously won the 400 IM, 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke – the latter two about two hours apart in the same night.

Before Marchand’s triumph, Cameron McEvoy and Kaylee McKeown won more gold for Australia.

McEvoy touched first in the 50 freestyle, denying Caeleb Dressel a repeat in swimming’s most frantic event. McKeown followed with a victory in the 200 backstroke to become the first female swimmer to sweep the backstroke events at two straight Summer Games.

Advertisement

McEvoy made it from one end of the pool to the other in 21.25, edging Benjamin Proud of Britain by five-hundredths of a second. Florent Manaudou of France thrilled the home crowd by taking the bronze in 21.56.

Dressel, who won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, finished sixth in 21.61.

McKeown rallied again, just as she did in the 100 backstroke, to chase down perennial American runner-up Regan Smith. The winning time was an Olympic-record of 2:03.73, breaking the mark that Missy Franklin set at the 2012 London Games.

Smith touched in 2:04.26 for the fifth silver medal of her career, to go along with a single bronze. She had yet to win gold.

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic’s surgically repaired knee did not appear to slow him down a bit as he reached a Summer Olympics men’s singles final for the first time, defeating Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic, of Serbia, will play Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz for the gold on Sunday. Alcaraz was even more dominant during his 6-1, 6-1 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

Advertisement

Iga Swiatek of Poland earned the bronze in women’s singles with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and hit two free throws in the final seconds to help Canada beat Spain, 88-85, and win Group A.

Australia also advanced to the quarterfinals as the second-place team in the group despite a 77-71 loss to Greece, which was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 20 points and seven rebounds. Greece will have to wait until Saturday’s results to see if it will advance as one of the two best third-place teams.

GOLF: Defending Olympic champion Xander Schauffele shared the 36-hole lead with Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan after posting a 5-under 66 to tie the 36-hole Olympic record he set at the Tokyo Games.

They were at 11-under 131, two shots ahead of Jon Rahm (66).

Fleetwood was at 12 under until he made a bogey from a fairway bunker on the 18th hole for a 64. Matsuyama went from rough to water for a double bogey on the 18th, settling for a 68.

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines An Olympic sprinter fell injured, so her opponent turned back to help

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »