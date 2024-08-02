Portland police and several state and local law enforcement agencies investigating the Forest Avenue shootings executed a search warrant at a residence in Gray on Friday evening, News Center Maine reported.

A Portland police spokesperson confirmed the search was related to the shooting near Morrill’s Corner Tuesday night but did not share additional details about the search Friday night, the television station reported.

A woman was killed and three other people were injured in the shooting reported around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said 54-year-old Susan McHugh died from a gunshot injury and her death was ruled a homicide. The identities and conditions of the three people who were brought to Maine Medical Center were not released.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation and have not announced any arrests in the case. As of Wednesday, officials confirmed that no suspects relating to the shooting investigation had been taken into custody.

Several cruisers, an armored vehicle and crime units responded to the scene in Gray, News Center reported.

“Around 4:30 (p.m.) the whole street was filled with SUVs. The armored vehicle was blocking the driveway,” a person who said they witnessed the response and asked to not be identified told News Center.

The person also said they saw a U-Haul come out of the driveway with a black Harley motorcycle. Related Why do police keep information close to the chest after shootings?

The scene in Gray was largely cleared out by 8 p.m. Friday. A few law enforcement vehicles lingered at the residence and in the area, and Portland police at the scene deferred questions to their criminal investigation division.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team assisted Portland police in the response but deferred all questions pertaining to the situation to Portland police, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Portland police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call investigators at 207-874-8575, or text “PPDME” and a message to 847411.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: