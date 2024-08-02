BASEBALL

Joey Salvaggio hit an RBI triple in the first inning, Louie Bechard added an RBI single in the third, and David Rank scattered seven hits as Portland opened the Little League Baseball New England Regional in Bristol, Connecticut, with a 2-0 win Saturday against Salem, New Hampshire.

Rank struck out six and walked only one as Portland moved into a winners’ bracket game Monday against Bridgewater, Massachusetts. The winner of that contest advances to Thursday’s regional final.

MLB: Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford was tagged for four homers by the Texas Rangers on Friday night, giving him 12 homers allowed in his last three starts. No pitcher in modern history has ever allowed that many in the stretch of three outings before. Previously, he had given up five to the Dodgers on July 21, then surrendered three more to the Yankees in his next start last weekend.

It helped Friday that his teammates provided him with plenty of offensive backing, pounding out 16 hits to send the Red Sox to an 11-6 win. Crawford even qualified for the victory, but knows he’s got some things to fix.

“It’s close, but my execution’s got to be better,” said Crawford.

• Aaron Judge launched his 41st home run, adding to his major league-leading total, and the New York Yankees beat visiting Toronto 8-3.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Steve McMichael couldn’t make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so the ceremony came to him. Battling ALS and bedridden in the advanced stages of the neurological disease, the 66-year-old two-time All-Pro defensive tackle was the second player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame among seven members of the Class of 2024 on Saturday.

Surrounded by several of his Chicago Bears teammates and his wife, Misty, at his home in Homer Glen, Illinois, McMichael wore his gold jacket, and his bronze bust was unveiled live in a touching tribute.

Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers and Patrick Willis also were enshrined, raising the total members of the Hall of Fame to 378.

• Five-time All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a restructured contract Saturday worth $90 million with $65 million guaranteed, his agent told The Associated Press.

The deal raises Hill’s four-year total of fully guaranteed money to $106.5 million. It’s the most guaranteed money added to a contract without adding extra years. The 30-year-old Hill caught 119 passes for a league-leading 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Hill has reached 1,700 receiving yards in the first two seasons since Miami acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs.

• Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won’t require surgery for a knee injury suffered in training camp but “will miss several weeks,” first-year Coach Brian Callahan said Saturday.

• Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari is out for the season after suffering a knee injury during training camp.

HORSE RACING

HAMBLETONIAN: Karl won the $1,050,000 Hambletonian on Saturday at the Meadowlands as trainer Nancy Takter continued a family tradition and Hall of Fame driver Yannick Gingras scored his first win in the trotting classic.

Contested in a driving rainstorm, Karl closed resolutely to beat Highland Kismet by a length as the 3-5 favorite. Takter, a part owner of the 3-year-old colt, became the first trainer to win consecutive Hambletonians since her Hall of Fame father, Jimmy Takter, in 2014 and 2015. She was only the third female trainer to win the Hambletonian when Tactical Approach finished first last year.

GOLF

LPGA: Denied a spot in Paris because the Dutch Olympic committee didn’t think she was good enough to contend, Dewi Weber shot a 10-under 62 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Portland (Oregon) Classic.

Weber qualified for the Olympics under International Golf Federation standards, but was left out because of the country’s separate standards for all sports to meet a realistic chance of a top-eight finish.

TENNIS

CITI OPEN: Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus led Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-3, 2-1 when rain suspended play Saturday in the Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinals.

Sabalenka won her second straight Australian Open title in January. She withdrew from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury. The winner will face Paula Badosa of Spain, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Caroline Dolehide of the United States in the first semifinal.

In the men’s semifinals, second-seeded Ben Shelton of the United States was scheduled to face 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy, and fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda was set to play No. 5 Frances Tiafoe in an all-American match.

• Denis Shapovalov of Canada was knocked out of the Citi Open Friday after he was disqualified from his quarterfinal round match for shouting at a spectator.

Shapovalov lost his first set 7-6 (5) in a match against American Ben Shelton and trailed 6-3 in a tiebreaker in the second set when he apparently threw his racket to the court and began shouting at a fan in the stands. As Shelton was about to serve for triple match point, the 25-year-old Shapovalov again argued with a fan. He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation by the umpire, who then summoned a supervisor.

