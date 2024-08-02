Start times for TD Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth on Saturday morning have been pushed back an hour because of a forecast for lightning in the area.

The event will now start at 8:50 a.m. with the wheelchair division. The women’s elite field will start at 9 a.m., and the rest of the field, including the men’s elite division, begins at 9:12 a.m.

Prerace shuttles from the three satellite parking locations – Cape Elizabeth High School, Hannaford Corporate Headquarters in Scarborough and South Portland High School – will run from 7 to 8:15 a.m.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous