Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. secretary of transportation and a potential Democratic vice presidential nominee, will be visiting Maine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The visit will “highlight how investments made possible by the Biden-Harris administrations ‘Investing in America’ agenda are strengthening supply chains, supporting rural and tribal communities and making it easier for people to get where they need to go,” federal officials said. U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, will be joining Buttigieg on the tour, her office said.

No further details on the visit were immediately available on Friday.

Buttigieg has been mentioned as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. Harris is expected to announce her pick for a vice presidential running mate by early next week, and the pick will make an initial appearance with Harris at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Also on the short list to be Harris’ running mate are Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Buttigieg, a 2020 presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been the transportation secretary since the early days of the Biden administration.

He has been visiting various parts of the country, including Michigan and North Carolina recently, to highlight the administration’s investments in infrastructure, which so far include $461 billion in announced spending.

The projects include rebuilding roads and bridges, improving airports, upgrading wastewater plants and expanding broadband, passenger trains, electric vehicle charging stations and incentives to purchase electric vehicles.

Maine has so far been the recipient of $2.5 billion in federal money through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including work to remedy erosion at Camp Ellis Beach in Saco, and improvements to the airports in Portland and Bangor.

