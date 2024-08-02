The Wells Harbor Master and Wells police are monitoring a deceased humpback whale that is floating about 2 miles off the Wells coast.

The whale is currently drifting northwest and has a GPS tracker on it, Wells police said.

It is the third deceased humpback whale found in Maine waters since June, including one in Harpswell and another that was spotted off the coast of Cape Elizabeth tangled in fishing gear. That whale was later found deceased in the Fore River in Portland and hauled into Portland Harbor.

Workers at Portland Yacht Services used a massive boat lift to haul the whale out of the Fore River on June 6, and loaded onto a flatbed truck for a necropsy.

The deceased Harpswell whale was transported to Benson Farm in Gorham, a composting business that produces fertilizer from seafood waste and other dead marine animals.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has conducted necropsies on about half of deceased humpback whales found on the Eastern Seaboard since 2016. About 40% of examined whales had evidence of interaction with humans, such as striking a ship or entanglement in fishing gear.

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines Dead humpback whale tangled in fishing gear pulled from Casco Bay

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: