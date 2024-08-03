Beach to BeaconSports Beach to Beacon begins in soggy conditions. Follow all our coverage today. Posted 8:34 AM Updated 29 mins ago Font size + Gift article You are able to gift 5 more articles this month.Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more. Email Copy Link Email address Send! Article link sent! An error has occurred. Please try again. With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page. Subscribe Today With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month. Subscribe Today Sign In Loading.... Share Facebook Reddit Linkedin Email Copy Link Print Live: Faith Chepkoech wins women’s overall title; Teanne Ewings top Maine female finisher James Senbeta wins the men's wheelchair division while Hannah Babalola takes women's wheelchair race. Start of Beach to Beacon 10K delayed by 1 hour Race organizers move back the start times because of a forecast for lightning on Saturday morning in Cape Elizabeth. Beach to Beacon: Teanne Ewings sets girls’ record in High School Mile; Henri Rivard wins tight boys’ race Ewings, a senior-to-be from Houlton, finished in 5 minutes, 20.1 seconds as she took down Ruth White’s 2-year-old record. Maine natives Rachel Smith, Emily Durgin chasing history While they had hoped to be in Paris for the Olympics, both are capable of becoming the first American woman to win the 10K race in Cape Elizabeth. Beach to Beacon: Elite men’s field has no shortage of contenders Mathew Kimeli, the 2022 champion from Kenya, is among the top professional runners in Saturday's race. Beach to Beacon challenging for Cape police, but fun, chief says The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is prepared for the deluge of people the annual race brings: "We've been doing this for over 20 years now, so we have it down. The framework's there," Chief Paul Fenton says. Copy the Story Link Related Headlines Live: Faith Chepkoech wins women’s overall title; Teanne Ewings top Maine female finisher Beach to Beacon: Teanne Ewings sets girls’ record in High School Mile; Henri Rivard wins tight boys’ race Comments are not available on this story. Send questions/comments to the editors. « Previous Start of Beach to Beacon 10K delayed by 1 hour Next » Live: Faith Chepkoech wins women’s overall title; Teanne Ewings top Maine female finisher Related Stories Latest Articles