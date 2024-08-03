Faith Chepkoech won the women’s race, finishing with an unofficial time of 32:05.

Teanne Ewings of Houlton won the Maine women’s division with a time of 38:19.

James Senbeta won the men’s wheelchair division race at Beach to Beacon, finishing with an unofficial time of 24 minutes, 40 seconds.

After an hour weather delay, the wheelchair race got things going at 8:50 a.m.

This story will be updated.

