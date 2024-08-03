CUMBERLAND – Marion Pauline Neuts Clark, a longtime resident of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2024, with family at her side in Falmouth.

She was born July 16, 1928, to Gustave E. Neuts and Helen R. (Sylvester) Neuts, the eldest of four children.

Marion graduated from South Portland High School in 1946 and attended Northeastern Business College in Portland.

On May 6, 1950, she married her High School sweetheart, Clayton Clark. They had two daughters, Sandra and Linda.

Marion worked in her father’s bakery during her high school years. After graduation she worked as a Collection Correspondent for General Motors Acceptance Corporation. She was a stay-at-home Mom until she returned to work in 1970 following a work injury to her husband, Clayton. She served as Secretary for Portland Public Schools and Yarmouth Public Schools, retiring in 1990 as Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools in Yarmouth.

Marion was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth. She was a Eucharist Minister, served on the Parish Council, was active in Christmas fairs, participated in the blessing of the animals and served as a greeter at Mass.

She was the treasurer of the school’s Parent/Teacher’s Association, the leader of her daughter’s Campfire Girls Bluebird group, was councilor at Camp Ketcha, served as President of the Cumberland County Educational Secretary’s Association, volunteer for the Bruce Roberts’ Toy Fund, was active in the Cumberland Food Pantry and worked for the poles during elections for the Town of Cumberland.

Marion loved to knit, crochet, crafts, play bridge, square dance and travel. She and Clayton loved the summers spent at their camp on Forest Lake in Cumberland, watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren play and learn to swim. They enjoyed sitting on the porch in the evenings, overlooking the lake watching the sunsets. They looked forward to Saturday nights when they would get together with a group of wonderful friends- eating out, playing cards, theater and square dancing.

She thanked God every day for all the blessings she and Clayton shared for their 67 years together.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clayton Clark, her brothers, Richard (Buddy) Neuts and Frank Neuts.

Marion is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Conroy and her husband Michael of Portland and Linda Clark-Bean and her husband Stephen of Saco. Also, her younger brother, Edward Neuts and wife, Diana of Hambrook, England and her sister-in-law, Carol Walsh and her husband James of South Portland.

She leaves behind five grandchildren: Carrie Harlow, Nicole Harlow-Babbin, Ryan Harlow, Laurie Levesque, Karla Conroy and two step Grand-daughters, Christina Hurst and Colette Bean of New Hampshire. Also, 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Cardiology

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

or to a charity of your choice.

