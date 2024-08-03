RICHMOND — One person was killed and one was injured in a crash on Route 201 Saturday that rolled one car over and set another on fire, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when two cars collided on Route 201 near Thorofare Road. One pickup truck was on fire in a ditch beside the highway and another was rolled over and blocking both lanes of Route 201, according to Richmond Fire Chief Stephen Caswell.

“One vehicle was on fire and one was rolled over when we arrived,” Caswell said. “I can’t speculate on a cause, it’s still under investigation.”

A preliminary investigation by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline of Route 201, prompting the driver of a 2003 Ford F-250 to swerve away.

The Silverado would roll off the road and catch fire. The driver was killed in the crash after being trapped inside the truck and has yet to be identified, according to the sheriff’s office.

William Miller IV, 58, of Richmond, was the driver of the Ford that rolled over. He escaped with minor injuries, authorities say.

“The body of the operator of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta and is pending identification,” the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said in news release. “The accident investigation is ongoing.”

Traffic along that area of Route 201, also known as Brunswick Road, was shut down for about five hours until 11 a.m., Caswell said.

The crash is being reconstructed by the sheriff’s office, whose investigation is being aided by the Maine State Police and Topsham and Richmond police departments.

