A crowd-thrilling trio from the hills of Colorado, the Stillhouse Junkies will perform at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

The band members share the charmed chemistry that elevates both musician and audience alike. Since forming in 2017, the Durango-bred band has offered up a hypnotic and high-energy form of roots music anchored in the free-flowing interplay among the three lifelong musicians (Fred Kosak on guitar and mandolin, Matt Thomas on upright bass, and Alissa Wolf on fiddle). Stillhouse Junkies’ music is genre-blurring and inventive, bringing everything from blues to classical to Texas swing into the mix.

The group has gained critical attention in the bluegrass world in recent years, including winning the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Band of the Year award in 2021.

Founded not long after Kosak moved to Durango from his native New England, the Stillhouse Junkies got its start playing a weekly residency at a local distillery and quickly drew a dedicated following. Although all three members had established careers in other fields, they soon devoted themselves full time to the band, delivering their debut album in 2018 and embarking on their first national tour the following year. With their fourth album due out in 2025, the band has achieved touring triumphs, including major festivals MerleFest and Grey Fox.

“There’s a cool dynamic to the trio that we’ve really embraced over the years,” Kosak said in a prepared release. “We all believe that the triangle is the strongest shape.”

“One of our favorite things we hear after shows is that we have such a big, full sound for just three people,” Wolf said. “We always just try to bring a lot of joy to everything we do and give the audience something they can’t even describe. We want to leave them with a ‘Wow, what was that?!’ ”

Advance discounted tickets are $20 and currently available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Online tickets are $25. The Opera House reminds all ticket buyers to be aware of the multiple online ticket scams and to only purchase tickets directly from the Opera House website. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m.

