In this week’s poem, Dennis Camire takes inspiration from Robert Frost’s musings about fences and neighbors, and he coins a new phrase for the arboreal ones that grant some seasonal privacy. I love this poem’s vivid domestic imagery and its acute and curious eye for human behavior, even in its ambivalence.

Camire’s most recent book is “Anthology of Awe and Wonder” (Deerbrook Editions). He teaches and tutors writing at Central Maine Community College in Auburn. The former director of Maine Poetry Central and the founder of the Portland Poet Laureate Program, his work has appeared in The Mid-American Review, Poetry East, Spoon River Review and elsewhere. He is also the “spokes-poet” for the mom-and-pop-owned company “Soil Foods,” which farms worms for worm castings. He will read from his new book at Portland’s Jewish Museum on Aug. 18.

Being “Neighbor-leave”

By Dennis Camire

“Good fences make good neighbors” – Robert Frost

Is what I call spring’s budding leaves’

Slowly brush stroking lush green

over the white canvas of his home

so, we each, gladly, take leave

of seeing each other on the porch

sipping coffee or grilling hot dogs

for these five months of leaves

where property lines are restored

in the pure privacy of sunbathing

or meditating unseen—though, true,

we get along well enough to borrow

lawn mowers and talk baseball.

But something atavistic abides

in our desire for an outside space

where privacy rules supreme.

And so we relish the trees’ green

even muffling drunken guffaws—

until fall’s decreasing light erases

the soft sight and sound barricade

and, by Thanksgiving, we’re again exposed

porch sitting and playing with dogs

where our diminished joy in knowing

the other clearly sees us makes us

muse on how neighborly we really are

even as both of us, on occasion,

waves the petite leaf of a hand

that, clearly, is not green and can’t

erase what we don’t want to see.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Being Neighbor-leave,” © 2024 by Dennis Camire, appears by permission of the author.

