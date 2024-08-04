• Proudly sold by State Manufactured Homes, which is a local, family-owned business celebrating 80 years of excellence

• Quality white cabinets, an island, double stainless-steel sink and a large pantry-closet make the entertainment-friendly kitchen pop

• Brand-new home has distinct features including a cozy gas fireplace in the living room corner, an attached two-car garage and hardwood flooring throughout

• Off Route 1 in Scarborough and close to the South Portland city line, it’s tucked away from hustle and bustle yet close to everything

✔DESIGN AND LAYOUT No matter if you enter through the front door off the porch, or from the attached two-car garage to the kitchen, you’ll feel the spaciousness of this home. The kitchen flows to an open dining and living area with a gas fireplace in the corner. Off a short hallway is a separate laundry room, the main bathroom, and two bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an oversized walk-in closet, and the bathroom has a double-sink vanity and step in shower.

✔VALUEAccording to data from the Redfin, the statewide median sales price for a single family home was $419,800 in June. As usual, homes in Cumberland County topped the list with a median of $580,000. With the safety and security of an established community and the privacy of a stand-alone unit, this new home screams value.

✔AMENITIES The Pinecrest community benefits from a program director and a 55+ sister neighborhood called Hillcrest. Minimize travel with scheduled trips to grocery stores and nearby shopping locations. Two mornings a month are set aside for individual errands. Both communities share an activity center with a library, fitness room, classes and dinners. An outdoor pavilion is the setting for picnics and gatherings. There is also a dog park since Pinecrest and Hillcrest are pet friendly.

✔BUY AND LIVE LOCAL The Desfosses family is proud to be part of the solution in Maine’s housing crunch. Now operated by the second, third and fourth generations, this well-designed “Mapleton” model represents eight decades of commitment to homes that are accessible to a wider market of buyers. Why not make this exceptional value yours?

Contact Tina, Tracy or Alfie to learn more about this home, and the Hillcrest (55+) and Pinecrest communities.

(207) 883-2512 | statemanufacturedhomes.com | 126 US Route 1, Scarborough

