The July 28 opinion piece by Jim Fossel, about a brokered convention being an undemocratic event, seems like it was written a while ago and was weirdly out of touch with unfolding events. The only thing that made sense in the piece was Mr. Fossel’s point that Biden’s advisers did a disservice to Biden and the Democratic Party to let him ever get on the debate stage, especially in opposition to what was arguably the greatest fusillade of lies that I’ve ever heard. It would have been comical to listen to Donald Trump were he not an actual candidate for president.

The transition to Harris was and remains amazing, fast, effective and is already producing results. It seems to me that Mr. Fossel was personally angry that the Democrats now have a chance to win this race. So caught off guard, he stomps up and down the sidelines yelling at the refs because the other team just tied the game with a great play.

While Mr. Fossel’s conservative voice has an important place in any dialogue, what he owes his readers is a frank assessment of Donald Trump‘s mental state and the dangers to the country of another term. That would be honest and certainly refreshing.

Bill Hoffman

Portland

