I write regarding the July 28 story, “Trump predicts end of voting, calls Harris ‘bum’ ” (an article originating in the Washington Post and reprinted in the Sunday Telegram). So Trump called Harris a “bum.” That’s what constitutes news?

Real news is his promise to his supporters that if they vote, “we’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.” In an article largely devoted to Trump’s attacks on Harris and Biden, a mere two lines out of the entire article mentioned this extreme threat to democracy. What on earth is the press – including our local paper that would simply reprint this – thinking?? The omission of a substantive discussion of this issue of Trump’s pledge to end voting (in favor of amplifying the schoolyard bully) is appalling.

Nancy Fannon

South Portland

