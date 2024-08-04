Magnifique! Absolutely amazing. What a wonderful opening ceremony for the Paris Summer Olympics.

Thank you, France, for offering us Americans and the world community hope and optimism. Let us pray that we can all come together as a united global community. Let’s make the world great again!

Louis Phillips
Windham

