In recent years, dangerous trends have emerged that demand action, specifically the alarming rise in the number of Maine children who are inadvertently consuming edible cannabis or cannabis-laced products.

Since these products look like gummy candies or chocolates, they are understandably alluring to kids. Without child-proof packaging and safe storage, these products can have potentially devastating consequences, including admission to the pediatric intensive care unit.

Another disturbing development is the emergence of fentanyl-laced cannabis. Children, often unaware of its dangerous contents, can use this substance and experience severe effects requiring hospitalization. A newer substance used in veterinary medicine, xylazine, has also been linked to PICU admissions in Maine. Unlike fentanyl, the effects of xylazine are not reversed by Narcan, the standard antidote to opioid overdoses, making it especially dangerous.

We must engage in open dialogues in our community and advocate for real solutions. Child-proof packaging of edible cannabis products and an awareness to keep these medications securely locked away from children is crucial. Equally important are ongoing efforts to educate our community about the risks associated with purchasing cannabis products from unregulated sources.

Additionally, making Narcan readily available (you can buy it over the counter in Maine) can serve as a vital precaution. As a concerned member of the community and a pediatric intensive care doctor, I urge us to take steps to protect our most vulnerable population: children. Together, let’s work at both local and national levels to increase awareness and drive meaningful change.

Jillian Gregory

Portland

