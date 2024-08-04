In the middle of more than one matinee performance at Hackmatack Playhouse in Berwick this summer, audience members have gotten up and left because of the sweltering conditions inside the barn theater, and at least one actor was sickened by the heat.

The 123-year-old Lakewood Theater in Madison has handed out small, battery-powered fans for patrons to use during some performances, and dress rehearsals have been held without costumes.

At some theaters that have air conditioning, electricity bills have soared with increased use.

As summers in Maine continue to get hotter, venues are trying to find cost-effective ways to cool sweltering patrons and actors, while keeping the history, charm and character of their theaters intact.

“That’s really been the elephant in the room for a while. People love the rustic summer stock experience at Hackmatack. It’s a quintessential Maine experience,” said Conor Guptill, whose family founded the theater in 1972 in a 200-year-old barn. “We’ve begun exploring the idea of insulating the barn and putting in AC, but it’s a really difficult conversation to have. Not just because of the monetary investment, but because it might destroy what people value about the barn.”

Seasonal theaters are among the hallmarks of summer in Maine. They can be found all over the state, in booming tourist locales and sleepy small towns. Some of the best known, including Ogunquit Playhouse, Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick and The Theater at Monmouth, are air-conditioned. Others that are just as steeped in history, like Hackmatack Playhouse, Lakewood Theater and Deertrees Theatre in Harrison, are not.

WE’RE HAVING A HEAT WAVE

Adding air conditioning to an old, uninsulated building, like Hackmatack or Lakewood, would not only cost thousands of dollars but might require construction and renovations that would change the historic nature of the venue. But as warming trends continue, theater operators worry that people will start to come to shows less often.

“Obviously ticket sales are a concern because, when it’s really hot, people would probably rather stay at home in their AC. But, for us, installing AC in this historic building (built in 1901) would be very environmentally and fiscally challenging,” said Art Meneses, director and administrator at the 600-seat Lakewood Theater.

Meneses said ticket sales at Lakewood are down about 1% so far this summer compared to last year. The number might seem small but can be significant, since the theater’s revenue comes from ticket sales and donations, he said. At Hackmatack, attendance is up about 20% this year, Guptill said, thanks to new, younger audience members. But Guptill worries that those patrons, who are more likely to have grown up with air conditioning than older folks, will come to one very hot show, then not come back.

Theater operators and audience members say, for the past few years, they’ve noticed that conditions at some venues have become unbearably hot on certain days. The unusual early summer heat wave this year – when temperatures were in the 90s in mid-June – seemed to show that the trend is not slowing.

Portland experienced its second hottest July on record this year, with an average temperature of 73.1 degrees, said Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray. The warmest average July temperature in Portland, according to records dating back to 1941, was 73.7 degrees in 2020. Portland also had an average July temperature of 73.1 degrees in 2019, Schroeter said.

Some theaters without air conditioning have experienced this year’s heat less dramatically. At Deertrees Theater in the Lakes Region town of Harrison, the 1936 building has so many doors and windows that fully open – including huge barn doors – that the temperature inside can be the same as outside, said Gail Phaneuf, executive and artistic director. The theater also has large fans to circulate air and keep things cool. Phaneuf said the heat so far this year has not kept people away from Deertrees, and the 280-capacity theater has had several sellouts recently.

The Portland-based Fenix Theatre Company, which stages free outdoor Shakespeare performances in Deering Oaks park, has its own unique set of problems related to the heat. This year’s show was “Love’s Labor’s Lost,” which wrapped up Saturday.

Some years, the company has performed on the park’s large stage, which doesn’t have a lot of trees for shade nearby and can get very hot, said Peter Brown, the artistic director. But this year, mostly because it made sense for this particular show, performances were in a much shadier spot near the park’s footbridge. As summers get hotter, picking a spot based on how shady it is could be a consideration, Brown said. If the “feels like” temperature outside gets to 100, the company cancels its performance that day, but as of last week, that hadn’t happened yet this year, Brown said.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

Linette Miles, an actor who began performing at Hackmatack in 2007 and was recently in the musical “Into The Woods,” said the heat this season has been tough for actors to rehearse and perform in. She said an actress became dizzy and vomited during one hot spell. Others worry about keeping up their stamina and focus.

Miles said this year has been the first time she’s noticed audience members at the 200-seat Hackmatack Playhouse leaving matinees, on very hot days, before the performance is over.

“I don’t remember seeing audience members leaving during the show. That’s something I’ve only seen this year,” said Miles, who lives in Durham, New Hampshire. “During the matinees (this year), it’s been really hot, and we’ve seen quite a few people leave.”

Guptill said the heat has not kept actors out of the theater’s shows, partly, he says, because there are so many who are looking for summer gigs. But he worries that some may not come back again, if they find the heat has been too oppressive.

At Lakewood Theater, Meneses said that, when it’s 85 and humid outside, it will feel like 90-95 degrees on stage, even with energy-saving LED stage lights. The theater replaced its incandescent stage lights to save money on electricity a few years ago. Those lights could make the temperature on stage feel like it was about 120 degrees, Meneses said.

Lakewood Theater staged the energetic musical “The Prom” in late June, when temperatures soared for several days. They decided not to have actors suit up in their costumes for dress rehearsals, and they performed in T-shirts and shorts instead. There have also been super-hot days when the theater’s woodshop workers, who build sets and props, were sent home because it was too hot, even with fans, Meneses said.

FANS WHO NEED FANS

Besides having several large fans to circulate air in the theater, Lakewood has been handing out small, battery-powered fans to audience members who want a personal cooling device during the show, Meneses said. At Hackmatack, the owners recently spent about $2,500 on large, commercial-grade exhaust fans and portable fans for the theater, Guptill said.

Hackmatack Playhouse season-ticket holder Kathleen Szmit of Alfred said that when she saw a nighttime performance of “Into the Woods” on July 6, the show was “incredible,” and the heat was “ridiculous.” But she wouldn’t let the temperature stop her from enjoying the full show.

“Even though it was sweltering and almost impossible to sit through, I was not going to leave, because the quality of the shows is so high,” said Szmit, who works as a library assistant. “It’s so sad to me that (Hackmatack’s owners) are facing this issue, when it’s not their fault.”

Greg Pizzo, whose wife and daughter have been in shows at Lakewood Theater, doesn’t think the heat will keep him or his family from seeing shows there. He says the theater stays cool enough for him, unless it’s a matinee on a very hot day.

“Certainly there have been some super-hot days this year, but the theater is so dark and old that it stays fairly cool,” said Pizzo, who lives in China but has a camp in Skowhegan. “Overall, I don’t think it will affect how often we come.”

THE COSTS OF COOLING

Guptill says the money that’s been spent on fans and exhaust systems for Hackmatack Playhouse are mostly stop-gap measures. He said he and his brother have started to explore possible longer-term solutions, like air conditioning, by reaching out to other summer theaters to see what problems they are facing and what solutions they are considering.

Installing air conditioning would mean significant infrastructure work on the barn and cost at least “tens of thousands” of dollars, Guptill said, which would probably require the owners to reach out to patrons and the community for a capital campaign. He said he and his family have also considered shifting the theater’s season to having the bulk of shows in September and October, instead of July and August. Guptill thinks there are enough tourists coming southern Maine at that time of year to support the change.

“The big question is, should we raise the money to put in some true heat mitigation? If not AC, is there another way to get cool air or other things we can do?” said Guptill.

Air conditioning alone is not a cure-all for small theaters dealing with increasingly hot summers. The 250-seat Stonington Opera House, which is open all year but has a busy summer season, has air conditioning. But the electricity bill has become a real burden for the venue’s operator, Opera House Arts. The building dates to 1912 but had air conditioning installed and other major upgrades made over the years.

The venue’s July electricity bill was $801.51 in 2022, $913.42 in 2023 and $1,243.97 this year, said Erika Sanger, executive director of Opera House Arts. That’s about a 55 percent increase in two years, Sanger said.

Meneses said the heat this summer has affected the theatergoing experience at Lakewood in some unexpected ways. The audience might show up in good numbers, but sometimes it’s too hot for them “to laugh or really be present.” As for the future, Meneses thinks he and others in summer theater will have to continue monitoring the weather and thinking about possible solutions. And, because they are in show business, they’ll find ways to carry on.

“Certainly, some audience members ask us if we have AC, so I think we’re going to have to continue having these discussions about what’s the most efficient way to keep this place cool,” said Meneses. “We’ll just we keep going, through thick and thin.”

