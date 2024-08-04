SAINT-DENIS, France — Noah Lyles won the Olympic 100 meters by .005 seconds Sunday, waiting some 30 seconds after the finish of an excruciatingly close sprint to find out he’d beaten Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.

The word “Photo” popped up on the scoreboard after Lyles and Thompson leaned across the finish line. Lyles paced the track with his hands draped over his head. Finally, the numbers came up. Lyles won in 9.784 seconds to edge out the Jamaican by five-thousandths of a second.

Fred Kerley of the U.S. came in third at 9.81. defending champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy finished fifth.

This was the closest 100-meter final since at least Moscow in 1980 – or maybe even ever. Back then, Britain’s Allan Wells narrowly beat Silvio Leonard in an era when timing didn’t go down into the thousandths of a second.

Lyles became the first American to win the marquee event in Olympic track since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

The winning time of 9.784 marks a personal best for Lyles, who has been promising to add his own brand of excitement to track and field, and certainly delivered this time.

Advertisement

He will be a favorite later this week in the 200 – his better race – and will try to dislodge Usain Bolt as the most recent sprinter to win both Olympic sprints.

For perspective, the blink of an eye takes, on average, .1 second, which was 20 times longer than the gap between first and second in this one.

What was the difference? Maybe Lyles’ closing speed and his lean into the line. He and Thompson had two of the three slowest bursts from the blocks, and Thompson had what sufficed for a “lead” at the halfway point.

But this would take more than 10 seconds to decide. When Lyles learned he’d wont, he pulled off his name tag and raised it to the sky, then brought his hands to his side and pointed at the camera.

“America, I told you I got this!” he yelled into the camera.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold in the women’s high jump for her war-torn country of Ukraine and, as a bonus, had company. Her teammate, Iryna Gerashchenko, won the bronze, and the teammates hopped, skipped and jumped around the track, parading their blue-and-yellow flags in a heartfelt celebration.

Mahuchikh needed fewer tries to clear the winning height of 2 meters than Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, and so added Olympic gold to her world championship and world record.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »