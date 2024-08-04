STANDISH – Alfred “Spike” Philip Tetreau, 85, was reunited with his wife Janice on August 1, 2024. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 1 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Spike’s tribute page and sign his online guestbook.
