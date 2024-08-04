FALMOUTH – Cynthia Marie Hutchins, née Manseau, died peacefully on July 29, 2024, at her home in Falmouth, with her devoted husband, Stephen, by her side just three days shy of their 54th anniversary.

Cindy was born in Lewiston, on April 6, 1950, and grew up in Rockland after being adopted at 18 months old by Edward and Bernadette Manseau. She described her parents as “loving, giving and kind people who had generous spirits”. They moved to Falmouth in 1965 and she graduated from Falmouth High School in 1968. She started dating Steve that summer and fell in love quickly. She wrote, “That was the best part of my teen years by far.”

She completed one year at the University of Maine then went to work at Fairchild Semiconductor to save money for their wedding on Aug. 1, 1970. They were married at St. Pius X Catholic Church after Cindy arrived forty-five minutes late because her limo broke down. Some guests thought she had changed her mind! They honeymooned in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, which became a favorite vacation spot for years to come.﻿

Cindy dreamed of being a teacher and a mother with six children. She and Steve soon welcomed their daughters Allison in 1973 and Melissa in 1975. Cindy became the most dedicated and doting mother, always encouraging and supporting her girls with academics, friendships, and sports. She liked to laugh about the girls raking leaves off her car and also using it as a sledding ramp when covered with snow. She was terrified when giving Allison a knife covered in Fluff to lick that almost went into her eye and thought it was funny/not funny when Melissa cut her own hair at age four before Christmas photos. She believed the most essential elements of being a good mother were “LOVE, LOVE and more LOVE.” As a family, they all enjoyed pool time, occasional trips to the beach, playing mini golf, day trips to favorite scenic shopping places like Camden and Boothbay Harbor, board games, eating out at favorite restaurants and going over the top celebrating holidays. ﻿

Everyone who met her knew that Cindy was also an ardent cat lover who collected many figurines throughout the years. She absolutely loved her pet cats including Mittens and Mike and Tyke from childhood followed by Princess who hopped around on back feet, Aztec better known as Dude, Macaroon and Butterscotch all of whom she loved like valuable members of the family.

﻿Her greatest treasure was watching her grandchildren play, grow and succeed and her influence is felt deeply in all of them. First came Allison’s kiddos. Jackson Edward, 20 this month, enjoyed a very special bond with Nana having had the most time with her. Even as a student at Pace University he still looks forward to holidays and Nana’s cranberry bread. Next came Addison Elizabeth, 15, who is impressing us all with her academic strengths, skills on stage and speed on the track. In more recent years, Melissa’s littles joined the mix. Claira Shea (7) enjoys reading, field hockey and Girl Scouts, which were activities that Nana also loved back in the day. Julia Lake, almost six, continues to entertain us all with her purple dress songs and dances; although many of our holiday gatherings during the pandemic years were virtual Portal Pizza Parties, Julia will continue to hear all the stories and see the photos of her wonderful Nana to boost her memories.﻿

The message Cynthia wanted to leave for her grandkids is to “Wrap our love around you and grow strong. Live life with joy and determination.” Cindy would like to be remembered as a person who loved her family and spent her life devoted to home and family. That wish will certainly come true. ﻿

Cindy was preceded in death by her loving parents Edward and Bernadette Manseau,

and is survived by her husband and best friend, Stephen Hutchins of Falmouth; her two daughters, Allison Hutchins McBrierty (a CFO and accountant like Dad) with fiance Michael Michaud of Cumberland and Melissa Hutchins Quinn (a teacher inspired by Mom) of North Yarmouth; her cherished grandchildren Jackson McBrierty of NYC, Addison McBrierty of Cumberland, Claira and Julia Quinn of North Yarmouth; and her oldest and dearest friends Judy and John Rand of Milford.﻿

Cindy’s final wishes were to be cremated and have a private memorial service with immediate family only.

Those wishing to write a tribute in Cynthia’s memory may do so at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to these nonprofits near and dear to her heart:

HART of Maine – 302 Range Road- Cumberland Maine 04021

Hospice of Southern Maine – 390 Us Rt. 1 – Scarborough, Maine 04074

Girl Scouts of Maine – 138 Gannett Drive – South Portland, Maine 04106

Copy the Story Link