SOUTH PORTLAND – Kent Paul Ericson, 84, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m., on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, South Portland, following the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kent’s name to the American Diabetes Association, the National Parks Foundation, or to a charityof the donor’s choice.
