NORTH YARMOUTH – Lewis Earl Snow, 81, passed away on July 18, 2024, at his residence. He was born in Portland, at Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary on Feb. 24, 1943, a son of Bertrand Edwin and Madeline Shepard Snow. After World War II, Lewis and his parents returned to live in Stonington, Maine, where he grew up a proud islander with his younger brother Gary and sister Rosalie. Lewis served Mass every day before school, was a member of the Stonington High School band and helped the Stonington Rockets Basketball team win the State championship in 1961.

Stoney graduated from the University of Maine in 1965, where he met his wife Susan Conway of Portland in 1963. He joined the Conway family business Loring, Short, and Harmon where he eventually became president and under his guidance, the business grew to 13 locations across New England. He enjoyed working with the Conway’s and countless others until 1996.

Lew’s dream of having a farm led to a move to Cumberland, where he and Susan raised four children-Thomas, Michael, Susan and Anne. They raised quarter horses, draft horses and other wandering farm animals on 12 acres.

Lew and Sue retired Downeast to his mother’s family plot on Little Deer Isle, where they built a house and spent time with his eight treasured grandchildren-Meghan, Brinna, Will, Tobin, Caitlin, Sam, Marion and Emily as well as his extended families, on both sides.

Lewis enjoyed many pastimes throughout the years; showing quarter horses, downhill skiing, driving draft horses, he built boats and lobstered with his cousin Jerry, and began painting and whittling in his last few years. Lewis loved Maine, his community, his neighbors and all his friends and extended family.

He is survived by wife of 59 years, Susan Conway Snow; son, Thomas and wife Elizabeth Noonan Snow, their children Meghan Snow Card and her husband RJ Card, Brinna Snow, Tobin Snow and Caitlin Snow; son, Michael Snow and partner Pate Eng; daughter, Susan Jenkins and her husband David Jenkins, their sons Will Jenkins and Sam Jenkins; daughter, Anne Robbins and her husband Peter Robbins, their daughters Marion Robbins and Emily Robbins; brother, Gary Snow; sister, Rosalie Snow Sousa. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Berniece, as well as many other loved family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth, with a celebration of life immediately following.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Lewis’ online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Preble Street or the Deer Isle-Island Community Center Food Pantry.

Island Food Pantry: PO Box 12, Deer Isle, ME 04627.

