SOUTH PORTLAND – Louis “Lou” T. Maguire Sr., 89, passed away on July 31, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family. Lou was born on Oct. 14, 1934, in Portland, son of the late Francis J. Sr. and Margaret Mary (Ball) Maguire.

Lou was an active, witty, and musical member of the community and will be missed by all who knew him. He lived his entire life in South Portland, and through his daily walks knew the city intimately and by heart. He attended Holy Cross School with his siblings as a boy, graduated from Cheverus High School in 1952 where he was a renowned track champion, and went on to Portland Junior College, graduating in 1954. After graduating from Portland Junior College, Lou joined the U.S. Army where he trained to be a land surveyor and rose to the rank of Master Sergeant.

Lou met his wife, Martha Marie, in 1958 and the two were married on April 23, 1960. The two were introduced by Martha’s step-father who was in a bowling group with Lou, and who must have foreseen their 64 joyful years of marriage. Lou and Martha had two lovely children whom they raised with love, principles, and many days on skis.

Lou worked as a land surveyor for EC Jordan Company for many years, and later for Owen Haskell Surveyors; his family can point to many of the sites around the state for which Lou laid the groundwork. He was the president of the Maine State Board of Licensure for Professional Land Surveyors in 1981, and was a member of the board for many years. In South Portland, Lou was a lifelong communicant of Holy Cross Church, where he was a fond parishioner, lector, and bass in the choir for over 60 years. He served as the president of the South Portland Jaycees from 1968-1969.

Lou was active for his entire life and skied with his family well into his 80s. He went on long walks daily and always had the goal of walking 100 miles each month. From their home on the ocean side of Meeting House Hill, Lou would walk down to Willard Beach every day from May through October and swim out into the ocean, around the boats and buoys, worrying the lifeguards, and paying no mind to the temperature of the water.

Lou retired to spend time with his granddaughters, his absolute favorite thing to do. In their retirement, Lou and Martha traveled extensively. They visited family in Ireland and Denmark, two of their favorite places to go, and found Paris, France, to be a favorite travel destination as well. They visited many National Parks, cruised the Mediterranean, around Puerto Rico, the Caribbean Islands, and the Panama Canal. Lou loved their trip to Breckenridge, Colo., to ski with his granddaughter Lucy and her parents.

Lou was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants, and proudly wore his team caps and sweaters, knit by family, of course.

Lou kept everything spic and span, and those of us left behind will try every day to keep up to the Lou Maguire standards. He will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle, and we love him so. We will keep singing for him.

Lou was predeceased by his sister, Regina Maguire Barros and granddaughter, Libby Christine Sandin; sister-in-laws, Jane S. Maguire and Helen N. Manderson, and brother-in-law, Ernest L. Manderson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha (Nielsen) Maguire; son, Louis T. Jr. and his wife Mary Maguire; daughter, Kathleen Maguire and her husband Eric Sandin; granddaughters, Lucy Sandin and Samantha Maguire; brother, Frank Maguire; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Maine Vets Home, Hospice of Southern Maine, and Comfort Keepers for their loving care and support of Lou and his family.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6pm on August 6, 2024, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on August 7, 2024, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. A reception will immediately follow at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. Lou will be laid rest with his parents at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

