SCARBOROUGH – Maurice “Mo” Mallett Jr., 82. Mo passed away surrounded by family on July 26, 2024, at the Maine Veterans Home after his battle with dementia.

A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery (1461 Broadway, South Portland) on August 15, 2024, at 10 a.m.

The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal welfare organization or the ASPCA.

