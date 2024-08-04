CAPE ELIZABETH – Oliver D. Ellis Jr., 93, of Cape Elizabeth passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on July 26, 2024. Oliver was born in Livermore Falls, Maine to Luzerne (Fuller) Ellis and Oliver D. Ellis Sr. on May 9, 1931.

He attended schools in Auburn, and graduated from Edward Little High School as well as Franklin Technical Institute in Boston. Upon graduation he served a tour of duty with the Coast Guard on the Weather ship Coos Bay out of Portland. When discharged, he worked as an outside plant engineer for New England Telephone for thirty years.

At retirement he then volunteered for the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department, Engine One. He also participated in various organizations and volunteer work such as, a member of the Board of Directors of Maine Charitable Mechanics, part of the Finance Committee at the Eunice Frye Home, was awarded the Meritorious Service Award for the Scottish Rights as a stage crew member, was a member of the Woodfords Club, and volunteered for the Narrow Gauge Railroad and the local Webelos Cub Scouts.

He married the love of his life, Dolores (Eck) Ellis, on May 8, 1954. They raised their family and were married for 70 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed spending time at their summer cottage in West Bath, and traveling with his wife.

Oliver is preceded in death by his parents, Luzerne and Oliver Ellis Sr.

Oliver is survived by his wife Dolores Ellis of Cape Elizabeth; his son Douglas Ellis and his wife Nancie of Freeport, his son David Ellis and his companion Pat Rivard of Harstine Island, Washington; his three grandchildren Daniel Ellis and his wife Catherine, Amanda Ellis and Scott Ellis; his great-grandson Christopher Henderson.

Special thanks to Northern Light Hospice and Nurse Joanie, as well as Phil and the staff at Birchwoods at Canco.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

﻿Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave condolences for the Ellis family and sign Oliver’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to Northern Light Hospice in his name.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous