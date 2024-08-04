SACO – Richard “Dick” Libby Jr., 89, of Weymouth Street, passed away Thursday Aug. 1, 2024, at his residence.

He was born in Biddeford, March 20, 1935, the son of Richard and Mary Jaresky Libby Sr.

Dick was raised by his stepfather Leo (Pop) Boutet.

Dick attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1953. He later attended General Motors School before working his entire life at Boutet’s Garage.

Dick was a life member of the Biddeford Saco Elks #1597, the Saco Yacht Club, the Camp Ellis Rod and Gun Club, Veterans Alliance and the Maine Army National Guard. In the 1980’s, Dick studied Judaism and made several trips to Israel on archeological digs.

Dick started the booster club for CK Burns school and for many years he provided his own swimming pool “Libby’s Pool” to the Saco Rec Program for them to teach, “Lear-to-Swim”. Dick was a standby loyal Patriots fan.

Dick is predeceased by a sister Nancy Thomson.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years Beverly Libby of Saco, a son Scott Libby of Arundel and wife Susan, two daughters, Tamara Desrochers of Sanford and husband Jim, and Mary Bess Donovan of Saco and husband Keith, eight grandchildren: Alethea and Ryan Deasey, Jessica and Brad Bentley, Jacob and Chloe Keiffer, Katie and Kevin Duross, Christine and Ben Cantara, Chelsea Libby, Jeremy and Kait Lynn Lowell and Ryan Desrochers, three stepgrandchildren: Rebecca and Max Manikian, Greg and Nicki Donovan, 11 great-grandchildren: Anastasia Deasey, Evangeline Deasey, Sydney Tuplin, Abram Hebert, Parker Bentley, Paige Duross, Ella Cantara, Niko Cantara, Joseph Price, and Alexandria Price, four step great-grandchildren: Annabelle Donovan, Jack Donovan, Reese Manikian and Wyatt Manikian, three nephews: Steven Hill, David Hill and Randy Hill, and a niece Susan Jewitt, and a brother in law Norman Thomson and also many cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at 11 a.m., at St. Demetrios Orthodox Cemetery, St. Peter Avenue, Biddeford.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, are entrusted with his services.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or Saco Food Pantry, PO Box 246,

Saco, ME 04072.

