The Buffalo Wild Wings in Bangor closed early Sunday night after what employees believe was a lightning strike to the building.

Several customers standing outside reported seeing “the sparks fly” from the restaurant, according to the acting manager, who declined to give his name when reached by phone Sunday night. He said employees inside heard a thunder clap just as the restaurant lost power around 5:15 p.m.

Power was restored after around two hours, the employee said. But he said the restaurant will remain closed until an electrician inspects the building, likely Monday morning.

He said the few employees still there around 9 p.m. Sunday were focused on finishing daily chores and “not touching” the electrical system.

