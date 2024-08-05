FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There’s still no sign of Haason Reddick two weeks into training camp for the New York Jets.

The star edge rusher’s holdout reached 14 days on Monday as he seeks a new contract after being acquired from Philadelphia during the offseason.

“I still have nothing,” Coach Robert Saleh said when asked if there was any update on Reddick’s situation.

The 29-year-old Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the Jets’ second day of camp practice – with the hope the contract dispute would soon be resolved. Instead, it has dragged out and become a daily story line for New York.

“I’m not surprised by anything in the league anymore,” Saleh said.

Reddick has been absent all offseason since being acquired by the Jets. He’s scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal.

Entering the offseason, the defensive end was looking for a new contract and received permission during the offseason by the Eagles to seek a trade. None of Reddick’s salary for this season is guaranteed.

He forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus for not attending the Jets’ offseason workouts. By missing the first two weeks of camp, Reddick is also facing $700,000 – and counting – in mandatory fines.

CHIEFS: Kicker Harrison Butker, who made the game-winning field goal in Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory two years ago, has agreed on a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Butker announced the deal on X, saying: “There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!”

ESPN reported that Butker is receiving a $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed.

Butker has converted 89.1% of his field goals (197 for 221) in seven seasons with the Chiefs. He’s made 70% percent (28 for 40) from beyond 50 yards.

Butker has been excellent in the playoffs, making 32 of 36 field goals (88.9%) and 62 of 65 extra points (95.4%).

BROWNS: Defensive end Za’Darius Smith was driven off the field in a cart on Monday after injuring his left knee during practice.

Smith, who had 5 1/2 sacks last season – his first with the Browns – appeared to get hurt during a red zone drill. As quarterback Deshaun Watson was scrambling, Smith got caught up in traffic while being blocked along the offensive line.

He left the field and grabbed his left knee while be examined by an athletic trainer. The 31-year-old Smith was hunched over and in obvious pain while sitting in the front passenger seat of the cart as he was taken to the training facility.

SEAHAWKS: Quarterback Geno Smith was a full participant during a practice that lasted about two hours Monday after missing a few days with knee and hip issues. and there aren’t restrictions moving forward.

Smith was one of the first players on the field as Seattle returned following a day off. Smith had been jostled in practice early last week and was held out for a few days as a precaution. Smith underwent imaging midweek and Coach Mike Macdonald said Saturday the quarterback had one more set of tests to go through before making his return.

BENGALS: Coach Zac Taylor said he expects to play some starters in the opening preseason game against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

That includes quarterback Joe Burrow, who has appeared in a preseason game just once in four previous NFL seasons, mostly because of injuries.

“I’m excited for it,” Burrow said. “I’m just excited to get these reps.”

