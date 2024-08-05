The latest affront to our health is dangerous air drifting here from wildfires thousands of miles away. Outdoor workers we depend on – like farmers, road pavers, fishermen and yes, those of us who simply enjoy being outdoors – are at risk. Our ability to be safely outside in the summer is being taken away from us by heat and smoke.

According to growing research, tiny particles from wildfires invade our blood streams, causing illness and heart attacks. Scientists agree that burning fossil fuels is the primary cause of the increasing number and intensity of wildfires.

The most effective way to stop them from getting worse is to implement national policy that helps us stop burning the stuff. We need bipartisan support in an era of deep political disagreement to accomplish this, but Americans are becoming ever more concerned about the threats posed by these fuels.

We must take action, no matter our party. Let our federal lawmakers know that we expect them to confront this problem. Tell them we need an effective bill that doesn’t grow the size of government or worsen the ballooning national debt. The least painful solution is putting a fee on dirty fossil fuels with the cash collected returned to all Americans in equal measure. It deserves bipartisan support.

Think it can’t be done? Look at Canada! Their fee and dividend policy is already in place. Global heating is the challenge of the century, and the U.S. must lead. Let’s make our voice heard.

Sam Saltonstall

Brunswick

