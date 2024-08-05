Let’s address the elephant in the school board room. Cape Elizabeth schools are in desperate shape, and yet the Town Council has ignored the majority of its constituents, who recognize the urgent need and long-term value of investing in our school facilities. I believe Council Chair Reiniger and Councilors Anderson, Gillis and Thompson are catering to elite, selfish, short-sighted special interests. These Town Council members clearly do not value educational opportunity or American values.

Despite 18 months of research, planning, professional architectural and engineering input, data from surveys, and a school board process that unanimously approved an $89 million “Middle Ground Compromise,” backed by the majority of Cape Elizabeth residents, this Town Council has decided to put forward an unsupported, unresearched and unvetted $42 million proposed bond on the ballot. This proposal fails to address the needs of 21st-century learning and would not even be legal if approved by voters this fall.

We residents are watching closely. This disregard for due process and the will of the people is unacceptable. We can and must do better.

Nicole Hoyt

Cape Elizabeth

