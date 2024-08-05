It’s not hard to see the irony of an intelligent, nonwhite daughter of immigrants running for president against an old, misogynistic man with a platform that spews hatred toward immigrants and a sexist man who thinks a woman’s value is to produce and raise children.

Project 2025/Agenda 47 details in 900 pages how white men should control every aspect of American life. The goal of moving the country backwards is obvious. “Women should be seen and not heard,” “childless women are bitter cat-ladies,” “immigrants are vermin” is something we might have heard in 1824 or 1924, but we should not be hearing it in 2024! We need a leader who looks forward, not backward.

Donald Trump is still in denial that he lost the election in 2020. He has told the country that he will “fix” America and that if he is elected, we will never need to vote again. If elected, he has vowed to replace qualified public servants with “loyalists,” even if they are unqualified for the position. That is not only frightening but the words of a dictator.

This has already started with the Supreme Court decision to give a president immunity and the decision that has taken away women’s rights to reproductive choice in many states, even in cases of rape and incest or before a woman even knows she is pregnant.

Some heroes wear capes; my hero wears heels and power suits, and her name is Kamala.

Barb Osen

Orr’s Island

