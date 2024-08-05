Murielle G. Desjardins, 95, a resident of Saco, passed away Wednesday, July 31 at Seal Rock, Atlantic Heights in Saco.

She was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Chisholm, the daughter of Rosaire and Anais (Shink) Couture. She attended St. Rose School in Chisholm. On May 5, 1952, at St. Rose Church, she married Laureat “Bill” E. Desjardins. They enjoyed 25 years together before his unexpected passing in 1977. Murielle devoted her life to her family and home, and later worked at Hannaford. Murielle was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, quilting, sewing, and crocheting. You could find Murielle walking on Hills Beach in Biddeford, collecting sea glass and sand dollars. She was a big Red Sox and Patriots fan. Her home on Hills Beach was always open for her family, especially July 4th gatherings. You could always find her with her family watching sports, doing puzzles and playing card games. Murielle will be remembered for her creton she made for Bill & Sim’s Market and family gatherings.

She is survived by: her daughters, Ann Nemi and husband Greg of Wilton, Jane Harvey and husband Bruce of East Waterboro, and Judy Huot and husband Bob of Biddeford; sons, John Desjardins and wife Debbie of The Villages, Florida, and Jim Desjardins and wife Theresa of Farmington; her sisters, Patty Couture of Jay and Grace Hodge of Old Orchard Beach; her brother, Gilles Couture of Livermore Falls; grandchildren, David Nemi, Jen Johnson, Amy Bell, Brady Huot, Katina Burns, Tim Desjardins, and Katie Desjardins; and several great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, sisters, Cecile Dupont, Carmel Garneau, Margaret Slovak, Blanche Bilodeau, Georgette Sutton, Sister Marie Martha and an infant sister, brothers, Toussainte, Emmanuel, Placide, Aurelien and Athanase Couture, and granddaughter, Tonya Desjardins. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements are by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.

