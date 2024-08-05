The ninth annual Portland Fine Craft show is scheduled for Aug. 24 in the Free Street parking lot near the Portland Museum of Art.

The juried show will feature more than 100 fine craft exhibitors representing Maine and the Northeast. Categories of work are basketry, ceramics, decorative and wearable fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paper, printmaking, stone and wood.

You’ll also find participatory crafting demonstrations and information about several New England arts organizations, guilds and schools.

A myriad of food options are a stone’s throw away, and with free admission, you can dip in and out of the fair all day.

For more information, head to shopmainecraft.com.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »