The Red Cross of Northern New England is asking Mainers to donate blood in the face of a national shortage.

Record-setting summer temperatures impacted nearly 100 blood drives during the month, the agency said.

Though all types are needed, the Red Cross is specifically looking for donations of O positive and O negative blood and platelet donations, the Northern New England chapter wrote in a post on Facebook. Those who donate in August will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card, the post said.

The shortage comes amid Red Cross relief efforts for the victims of Tropical Storm Debby, which hit Florida Monday, The Associated Press reported.

To make an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: